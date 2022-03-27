The first primary of the 2022 election cycle will play out on April 5th with the special election to fill former congressman Devin Nunes’ seat. In his first in-depth television interview, political newcomer and former FBI agent Michael Maher tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that his foreign policy experience and FBI background sets him part from the rest of the field. Maher received a split endorsement by the Fresno County Republican party. Maher says win or lose he will run against Jim Costa in the newly redrawn congressional district 21.