FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – With Thanksgiving over the official start to the holiday shopping season is underway.

It was a slow start this Black Friday at the shopping center off of Willow and Herndon in Clovis.

Shopper John Calipsun was one of the few shoppers who were waiting outside of Target before the store’s doors opened right at six Friday morning.

“I’m here to get the PS5 for 339 dollars instead of 500 that’s one of the best deals you could get,” said Calipsun.

He says he waited outside for more to hopefully save hundreds of dollars.

“I couldn’t miss out on the deal I wanted to play it safe,” adds Calipsun.

Target wasn’t the only store that had a slow start Friday.

Down the street, Best Buy also had a handful of shoppers waiting for its doors to open.

As the sun came up more shoppers came out to open their wallets to buy everything from big-screen TVs, gaming consoles, and even crock pots.

Black Friday shopper Vanessa Santos says it’s hard to stay on a budget with so many sales.

“I was really tempted to spend more money just because everything is on sale,” said Santos.

While it may have been a slow start in Clovis Friday the National Federation of Retailers says more than 130.7 million shoppers will participate in Black Friday this year.

But for Santos today is about rewarding herself.

“Oh no this is for myself I’m not shopping for anyone else today but me,” said Santos