This organization aims to help homeless in Tulare

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Dozens of people experiencing homelessness in Tulare received warm meals, clothes, and other resources on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers with the Dolores Huerta Foundation delivered care packages throughout the city and at Centennial Park.

“I’m very thankful for this event today,” explains Brenda Stinson, who said she lost her Tipton home during the pandemic. “I was able to get a coat. I was able to get a blanket. I was able to get a nice decent meal and something to drink.”

Stinson said she suffers from several medical conditions, including lung disease.

“Sleeping in my car, it’ll kill me,” Stinson says. “This is very, very hard for me and I fight for my life every day I open my eyes — and I feel like I’m being left out.”

Stinson says she wants city leaders to provide more resources for the homeless community, especially those with disabilities.

“Give me a chance to live and don’t live me out here to die.”

In the meantime, she’s thankful organizations like the Dolores Huerta Foundation are stepping in.

“We not only had the event [at Centennial Park],” says Angel Ruiz, a community organizer with the foundation. “We also had a team of four people that are driving around all Tulare city giving out food to the unhoused. We gave them food, we gave them a jacket,”

The nonprofit also handed out PPE, offered COVID testing, and connected people to resources to relocate into permanent housing.

“We know that there’s desperate need here in the west side of Tulare,” said Ruiz, adding that the event was the organization’s first in Tulare. He says there is another event planned in a month.

The Tulare city council has discussed the possibility of building a new homeless shelter and buying hotels to house those experiencing homelessness. A vote has not yet been held on the issue.