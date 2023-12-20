FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Martin Park brought Christmas joy to kids on Wednesday as kids rushed to greet Santa as he hopped out of an American Ambulance carrying Christmas presents.

“The joy on their faces when they receive presents from Santa, you can’t beat that, it’s fun to have our staff out here being involved in the community like this, and we look forward to it every year,” said Ben Wiele, who is the American Ambulance Public Information Officer.

A dozen off-duty EMTs came out to support the event to hand out presents and continue their mission of helping communities.

The annual Heroes and Helpers toy delivery is a local program where Fresno Police officers and American Ambulance employees can purchase gifts and deliver Christmas cheer to kids.

“We went to Target early in the morning, and we had gifts from the kids who had wish lists and then we had the opportunity to walk up and down the aisle and select the gifts that we thought would match, so it’s not just us handing out toys, we had an intimate connection with the selection of those toys,” said Marcus Gray II, who is the Commander of the Police Community Relations Unit.

Each year a grant from Target and American Ambulance covers the cost of toys and helps over 60 kids throughout the community.

“Every single year we do a heroes and helpers event and we give out toys to the community. We have American Ambulance and the Fresno Police Department come and shop in our stores and we wrap the parents and deliver it to the kids today,” said Andy Orozco, who is with Target’s Asset Protection.

The event took place at Martin Park, a nonprofit that has been around for 32 years.

Oscar Rodriguez, who is the executive director of Martin Park, says their goal is to keep kids away from drugs and give them a safe place to just be kids.

“We are off of Glen and Belmont and this area at times is not safe, so we wanted to make something for the kids when they come to feel safe. And then we started doing after-school programming, and social and emotional enrichment,” Rodriguez said.

The Fresno Police Department says they hope events like these help strengthen the relationships with the youth.