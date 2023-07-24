MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first West Nile Virus mosquito pools for 2023 has been reported in Madera County after collecting mosquito samples, says the Madera County Department of Public Health on Monday.

According to health officials, the mosquito samples were collected on July 6.

“This early detection of WNV is a reminder of the higher risk this year of getting sick from mosquito bites. It is important to follow recommendations to lower your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes,” said Simon Paul, M.D., Madera County Public Health Officer.

To protect against mosquito bites and West Nile Virus, the Madera County Department of Public Health recommends residents practice “Three Ds”:

DETER – Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus, or IR353 oil,

according to label instructions. Insect repellents should not be used on children under two

months of age. Fan-generated wind may also protect from mosquito bites in the outdoor

setting.

DAWN AND DUSK – Mosquitoes usually bite in the early morning and evening. Wear proper

clothing and repellent if outside, during these times. Make sure that doors and windows

have tight-fitting screens, and repair screens that have tears or holes.

DRAIN – Mosquitoes lay their eggs on standing water. Eliminate all sources of standing water

on the property. If anyone becomes aware of a swimming pool that is not being properly maintained, they ask to contact the Madera County Mosquito & Vector Control District at (559) 662-8880.