MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new casino is set to be built between Madera and Chowchilla after the project has been two decades in the making, the North Fork Rancheria of Madera County said on Thursday.

On Thursday, officials say a Management Agreement between the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California (Tribe or NFR) and its development partner, SC Madera Management LLC. At the same time, the Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission of the Third Amended and Restated Management Agreement approved the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California project, concluding the multi-decade administrative approval process navigated by the Tribe at the local, state, and federal levels.

The North Fork Mono Casino & Resort project will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino with over 2,000 slot and video poker machines, as well as 40 table games, including blackjack, Pai Gow, and Three-card Poker. In addition, officials say the property will feature dining and beverage options, ample parking, and easy and convenient access from Highway 99.

“The North Fork Rancheria is delighted with the approval of the Management Contract with our

development partner, Station Casinos,” said Fred Beihn, Chairperson of the North Fork Rancheria. “Our Tribe is grateful to have a partner so committed to the principles of tribal sovereignty and to bringing the full benefits of tribal gaming to our Tribe and community.”

In addition, officials say the North Fork Mono Casino & Resort will provide hospitality options to the region and will generate thousands of well-paying jobs, as well as a significant community investment for public safety, and schools. parks, housing, economic development, local charities, and others. The casino is expected to eventually hire over 1,000 team members.

According to officials, the project has been two decades in the making. The Tribe expects to begin construction later in 2024. The Tribe and its development partner have not yet announced a groundbreaking date or the final details for construction financing. Once started, they say construction should take about 15-18 months to complete.