FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Hudson bagel store, along with two other new stores, are coming to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport in 2024 and 2025, Hudson officials announced on Thursday.

Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels is the first collaboration between Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels, according to officials. The hybrid concept allows travelers to pick up their travel essentials alongside freshly baked bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and coffee.

Two other Hudson stores are also coming to Fresno Yosemite International Airport along with Hudson and Einstein Bros. Bagels. Totaling more than 3,300 square feet of concessions space pre- and post-security, between the three, the other two stores are:

Hudson, where travelers can find books, magazines, snacks and beverages, travel and convenience necessities, local souvenirs, electronics, and more.

Hudson and Brookstone, in which travelers will find travel essentials and all their tech must-haves from brands such as Apple, Beats, Bose, Sony, and more, alongside gadgets and accessories.

Officials with Hudson say each new store will have self-checkout and mobile POS to make shopping even faster and easier. The store will also count with a curated selection of souvenirs and local goods that celebrate Fresno’s position as a top agricultural producer in California like Hinkle’s Honey, Life’s Grape, Raphio Chocolate, and more.