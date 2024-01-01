YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park will be offering free admission to the park on specific days this year.

On Yosemite’s website, it says the fees that are being waived include the fees associated with the entrance to the park only. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park will not be waived.

The fee waiver will only be good on a free day. The website says that if the visits during a free day extend beyond the free day(s) and you re-enter the park after the free day, you will be required to pay the regular entrance fees.

Here are the days Yosemite National Park will offer free admission: