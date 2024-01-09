PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a 2023 Winter Flood Relief Program for the community of Planada, officials announced on Tuesday.

According to Sen. Anna M. Caballero, she and Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria were able to secure $20 million in relief through the budget. The program would use the funds the provide direct assistance for vehicle replacement, home repairs, and property replacement.

I would like to thank County staff, who in short order developed a plan that prioritizes the health, safety, and well-being of residents, removes barriers to funds, and provides tenant protections, application assistance, and other thoughtful tools to help those flooded. The Story of Planada is one of resiliency. Community members stepped up to help one another to ensure that their neighbors were safe. Though it is impossible to measure this level of loss, or replace it all, it is my hope that residents, especially those who were not qualified for other financial assistance programs, will have the relief that they need. Sen. Anna M. Caballero.

Sen. Caballero says the program will also provide assistance to fix infrastructure and it will provide business assistance.