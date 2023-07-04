YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visitors to Yosemite National Park are being asked to look out for a man reported missing over the weekend.

Hayden T. Klemenok was seen wearing the clothing shown in the image below, described by the National Park Service as a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

Rangers say he was backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday and at approximately 2:00 p.m. went into Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Visitors to Yosemite National Park who have either seen Hayden T. Klemenok since 2:00 p.m. on Sunday or were hiking off-trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday or since then are asked to contact the Yosemite National Park dispatch.

The dispatch phone number is 209-379-1992 and the email address is YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov.