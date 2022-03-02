FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest in connection with a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital on Monday, according to officials with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. near Hawes and Tielman avenues and that the suspect, Billy Wilson, 52, had fired a total of 20 rounds at the victim, striking her four times.

According to officials, Wilson had recently been in a disturbance with the victim before the shooting occurred. Investigators say the woman was standing outside with her children and other family members when she was shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and police say no one else was injured during the incident.

Detectives identified Wilson as the shooter and arrested him on Tuesday in the area of Santa Clara and G streets. He was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.