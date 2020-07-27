KSEE24 RESCAN /
‘This little boy touched every single heart:’ Madera community gathers to remember two-year-old Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) — The Madera community came together on Sunday to remember two-year-old Thaddeus Sran.

Sran was reported missing on July 14, this past Thursday police found a child’s body, they strongly believe it’s him.

Police arrested Sran’s parents less than 24 hours after.

Balloons, candles, and Spider-man mementos lined an orchard near Road 21 and Avenue 14 in Madera.

“We’re just trying to keep his name alive,” said Victoria Castaneda, a mother, and organizer of #JusticeForThaddeus.

Dozens of people who did not know the toddler showed up to honor the little life taken too soon.

“This little boy touched every single heart,” said Pam Greywal, a mother and Madera resident.

Sran capturing the hearts of those who never heard his name until nearly two weeks ago when he was reported missing.

Many who helped search for Sran are heartbroken after police say they found a toddler’s body in this field, burned.

“It’s devastating, I don’t even have words for it anymore,” Castaneda said.

“It’s horrific,” Greywal added.

Parents with their children stopped to pray at this makeshift memorial. Greywal wanting Sran to the community loves him.

“Look how much support there is for him here right now and it kind of breaks my heart because even more it just breaks my heart being a mom and I saw the picture the first time on Facebook it literally just pulled my heart out of my chest,” Greywal said.

Greywal and the community now banding together vowing to seek Justice For Thaddeus.

“We all still need to stick together and make sure that justice is done for this baby, that’s my goal,” she said.

