TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The free annual Summer Reading Challenge from the Tulare County Library is about to start for its 2023 run. It will run from Tuesday to July 22, and it will be available for all ages.

According to the library officials, the challenge for this summer would be:

Children 0-five years old are challenged to read with a parent or caregiver up to 50 books.

Children from six to 12 years old are challenged to read for 500 minutes.

Teens from the ages of 13-17 and adults are challenged to read for 750 minutes.

Participants can read any material of their choice, including eBooks, books, magazines, newspapers, and even eAudiobooks to get the chance to win a grand prize, according to library officials.

Local libraries will also host a number of events and activities. Library officials say there are going to be performers for kids and families, like Reptile Ron, ImagineU Museum, and Wadaba the gifted, as well as art classes for the teen challenge and presentations like Pollen Ranch’s Spice Workshops and paint activities for adults.

To sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, Tulare County Library officials say people can do so online or in person. For online, participants need to create an account on Beanstack where they can sign up the whole family at the Tulare County Library’s website or they can download the Beanstack Tracker app on their phones.

For in-person, they can go to their local library and receive a physical reading log.

Officials from the Tulare County Library assure that the Summer Reading Challenge will help students to gain skills and be ready for school.