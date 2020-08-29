‘This just brings a lot of closure:’ Last outstanding suspect in 2016 kidnapping case found in Mexico and arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — It’s an arrest four years in the making. The last suspect in the kidnapping and beating of a 13-year-old Clovis girl is finally behind bars.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said detectives have wanted Miguel Carriedo since the beginning of the case. However, after he fled the area, it was difficult finding a solid lead on his location until a tip this year.

It’s a case that’s hard to forget. In February 2016, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped right at her front door after walking from her bus stop. From her home at Shepherd and Academy avenues, she was driven up 20 miles to the area of Sycamore Road and Coyote Drive in Tollhouse.

That’s where she was tied up to a tree and severely beaten. After her kidnappers left her, she managed to escape and walked a little over a mile to find help.

“She walked up and she was all bloodied up, said she got kidnapped,” said one of the men she found.

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three suspects: Sandra Garcia, her son Mark Roque and Carriedo. Detectives say Garcia was involved in a relationship with the victim’s father and she planned the kidnapping.

All three were released due to lack of evidence, but in June 2016 the sheriff’s office was able to issue arrest warrants for them again. Unfortunately, by that time, Carriedo was long gone.

“Our detectives were never going to lose sight of that,” said Botti. “They knew one day they would get him. They wanted to deliver that justice to the family.”

Finding credible leads to Carriedo’s whereabouts were difficult to find, according to Botti. Until this year in January, a tip lead them nearly 1,800 miles south to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“We’re just very appreciative that finally something came through that pointed us in the direction of where Carriedo was hiding out. We could get him in custody,” Botti said.

The sheriff’s office worked with federal and Mexican authorities to find and arrest Carriedo in Puerto Vallarta. He was transported back to the Fresno area and was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Thursday.

Botti said the arrest has brought much-needed relief to the victim and her family.

“To this day, it still rattles her, knowing that guy was still roaming around and knew where she lived,” he said. “I think this just brings a lot of closure, more comfort to the family knowing he is locked up.”

Carriedo is being held on a federal marshal retainer and cannot post bail. His arraignment hearing is set for Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. Both Garcia and her son, Roque, have preliminary hearings on Sept. 8 at 8:30 a.m.

