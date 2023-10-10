FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A coyote found loose in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has yet to be taken in by officials, leaving homeowners worried and unsure what to do.

Around 1 p.m. a resident says he received a call from a neighbor who informed them of a coyote that was loose and last seen in their home.

“I immediately ran outside, put my dogs away, locked the garage, front door– we have kids under two years old,” said Kobe Alqatami.

He, along with his mother then began surveying their yard and found the coyote hiding. Instinctively they began reaching out for help but were left with no avail.

“I contacted the local police and other relevant agencies, seeking assistance and a resolution to this situation. However, I was informed that there were limited resources available for handling such incidents,” Alqatami explained.

Now, Alqatami and his family are unsure how to handle this situation on their own.

“We just have a coyote stuck in our yard and we’re not really sure what to do with it,” Alqatami continued, “I do feel lost now with it being my responsibility to figure out what to do with the coyote.”

As for Kobe’s father, Ali Alqatami, his concern lies with the potential threat the loose coyote could pose to the many families and pets that frequent the neighborhood.

“Since 1:30 till [6:30] no one has shown up… There is a lot of kids and families that walk around at this time of night and we fear that the coyote is gonna run and go to another location and cause more danger to kids or animals,” Ali Alqatami expressed.

And while others might think to take care of the animal themselves, Kobe’s father does not want to harm the coyote.

“We just want him out of my yard and into a safe place or taken to a habitat outside. We don’t want to harm him or nothing, he’s probably fearing for his life as well,” he continued.

Despite their efforts, Ali Alqatami believes nothing will happen unless someone gets hurt.

“It seems like nobody cares unless something happens and [it’s] dangerous, then they will start moving and doing something about it,” he expressed.

Kobe Alqatami speaks for his community when he says the lack of response raises concern.

“This incident has raised concerns not only for my family but for our entire community. The lack of available resources and action to address this issue is troubling,” Kobe Alqatami expressed, “It highlights the need for a better approach to wildlife management and a clearer understanding of how to protect our community in such situations.”

As a taxpayer, Ali Alqatami believes these resources should be readily available.

“I was hoping with paying all that tax money when something happens like this, for them to come immediately and take care of it because it is a dangerous situation,” he said.

Kobe Alqatami says local authorities should review their procedures to ensure more resources are available to handle wildlife that makes its way into residential areas.

“Our safety should always be a top priority, and we must work together to ensure that our community remains a safe place for everyone,” he said.