FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To keep the public safe and aware of emergencies in their communities, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is teaming up with the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) to run a test on Wednesday.

Officials with FEMA say on Wednesday, October 4 at 11:20 a.m. PST, there will be a nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs.

According to officials, the national test will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

Officials added that all major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts and will transmit the national test to their subscribers.

This is a standard test that occurs at least once every three years and officials say that no action is needed.

If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, officials say you should receive the national test.

Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but officials say your phone should only receive the alert once.