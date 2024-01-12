FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Fresno says there will be construction going on for a little over two weeks near Clovis.

On Jan. 15 at 9 a.m., the City of Fresno says there will be construction beginning on Willow Avenue from Alluvial to Spruce Avenues for road improvements that are associated with a new multi-family housing development.

Improvements to Willow Avenue include:

New curb and gutter.

Sidewalks.

Bike Lanes.

Added third southbound lane.

Southbound Willow Avenue will be reduced to one lane near Nees Avenue during the work hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 15 through Jan. 30, according to the City of Fresno.

Additionally, starting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, southbound Willow Avenue near Nees Avenue will be reduced to one lane 24 hours a day until Feb. 5.

The City of Fresno says drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route as southbound Willow Avenue will be reduced to one lane during both phases of construction.