FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the temperatures continue to rise, flood concerns remain high for several areas across the Central Valley.

The Kings River is moving through the Riverbend Mobile Home Park and flooding the site, according to officials, prompting new

In a video posted to social media, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig showed water moving around sandbags at the site, amid concerns that the Kings River water level could rise even further.

Officials say the reason why waterways and rivers need to remain closed is because so much water is coming out of the Sierra Mountains through both the San Joaquin and Kings River watersheds.

The Kings River is one of many different rivers that are flowing into it the Tulare Lake basin. The south fork of the Kings River dumps right into the basin and in years when there is not as much snow, a lot of water is diverted, experts say. Officials add that there is so much snowmelt this year that it has increased water flows into the Kings River.