This is why people in Lemoore can expect shorter response times when calling 911

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Lemoore are getting a new emergency response center aimed at improved response times thanks to a multimillion-dollar investment.

“We’ve always utilized the Hanford Police Department from 2008,” said Police Chief Michael Kendall. “Prior to that, we were dispatched through the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.”

On Tuesday, Assemblymember Rudy Salas presented a $2 million dollar investment to finish the construction of the emergency response center.

“What we wanted to do is make sure that the City of Lemoore can provide for its own residents,” the 32nd District representative said. “Back in 2016, we started with an initial investment down payment on this funding when we got $5 million from the state for all of public safety in Kings County. Today we’re delivering hopefully the last $2 million to get this off and running.”

“For our officers, it means a lot,” said Chief Kendall, adding that the funding could help with response times. In 2020, the department received more than 46,000 calls for service, most of them for assault and larceny, and the average response time for all calls was 6:02 minutes.

“We’ll use this money to purchase all our 9-1-1 equipment, our radio dispatching equipment, and it really makes us a stand-alone department,” said Kendall.

The building is not yet operational. The chief said they’re working on getting internet and furniture. Once it’s ready, it will also serve as the new front lobby, as well as provide expanded evidence storage and handle the records division. A “live scan fingerprinting machine” is also being moved to the new site.