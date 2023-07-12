FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CSU Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the appointment of the first Latina to serve as chancellor of California State University.

Officials say Dr. Mildred García will serve as the 11th chancellor of California State University. She is the first permanent appointee to the position following the resignation of former Fresno State president Joseph Castro in February 2022. Castro was the eighth chancellor, with Steve Relyea and Jolene Koester serving as the ninth and tenth respectively.

Dr. Mildred García currently serves as president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) and previously served as president of California State University, Fullerton, and California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Officials say García is the first Latina appointed to oversee CSU’s 23-campus system. She will succeed Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, who led the university since May 2022.

“The California State University is a powerful engine of change and upward mobility for California and the nation, supporting hundreds of thousands of students in achieving their educational, career, and personal aspirations,” said García. “I am honored, humbled, and excited for this opportunity to serve the nation’s largest four-year university system and work alongside its dedicated leaders, faculty and staff, and its talented and diverse students to further student achievement, close equity gaps and continue to drive California’s economic prosperity.”

García will begin her tenure as Chancellor on October 1, 2023.