SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Selma Recreation and Community Services is hosting a Grinchmas Holiday Vendor Fair in Downtown Selma on Saturday.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 16 at High Street. It will start at noon and go till 4 p.m.

Organizers say there will be plenty of things to do and there are fun activities for the community.

There will be food and craft vendors, free cookie decorating, and a craft station.

There will also be snowfall in front of the arts center every hour starting at 1 p.m., according to organizers.

Organizers say carolers will be performing, people can also take a picture with the Grinch. There is also a Christmas tree raffle that people can partake in.

For more information on times, you can check the City of Selma’s website.