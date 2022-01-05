This is where you can get a free COVID test kit for your kid in Tulare County

FILE – Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott are shown for sale on Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash. The Biden administration’s plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests is recalling the model of a bygone era when the companies processed large volumes of claims from individuals _ with paper receipts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Public Health and the Tulare County Fire Department have teamed up to provide free COVID-19 test kits to children going back to school after winter break, according to Tulare County health officials.

On Jan. 5, free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits will be available at various county fire stations for families wanting to test their children before returning to school within the upcoming weeks.

Tulare County health officials say this measure is to help ensure students return to school safely as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread throughout the county.

“We encourage parents to utilize these free rapid testing kits prior to their children returning to school and recommend all children be tested for COVID-19 the day before school starts,” said Tulare County Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Haught.

Free COVID-19 test kits can be found at the following fire stations in Tulare County from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m: