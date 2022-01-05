This is where you can get a free COVID test kit for your kid in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Public Health and the Tulare County Fire Department have teamed up to provide free COVID-19 test kits to children going back to school after winter break, according to Tulare County health officials.
On Jan. 5, free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits will be available at various county fire stations for families wanting to test their children before returning to school within the upcoming weeks.
Tulare County health officials say this measure is to help ensure students return to school safely as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread throughout the county.
“We encourage parents to utilize these free rapid testing kits prior to their children returning to school and recommend all children be tested for COVID-19 the day before school starts,” said Tulare County Public Health Officer, Dr. Karen Haught.
Free COVID-19 test kits can be found at the following fire stations in Tulare County from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m:
- Lindsay – 19603 Ave. 228, Lindsay
- Strathmore – 22908 Ave, 196, Strathmore
- Porterville West Olive – 22315 Ave. 152, Porterville
- Doyle Colony – 1551 E. Success Dr., Porterville
- Terra Bella – 23658 Ave. 95, Terra Bella
- Springville – 35659 Hwy. 190, Springville
- Visalia – 25456 Rd. 140, Visalia
- Kings River – 3811 Ave. 400, Kingsburg
- Dinuba – 40404 Rd. 80, Dinuba
- Cutler-Orosi – 40779 Rd. 128, Cutler
- Goshen – 30901 Rd. 67, Visalia
- Ivanhoe – 32868 Hawthorne Rd., Ivanhoe
- Exeter – 137 N. F Street, Exeter
- Lemon Cove – 32490 Hwy. 198, Lemon Cove
- Three Rivers – 41412 South Fork Dr., Three Rivers
- Alpaugh – 3939 Ave. 54, Alpaugh
- Richgrove – 20890 Grove Drive, Richgrove
- Tulare – 2082 Foster Drive, Tulare
- Tipton – 241 S. Graham Rd., Tipton
- Pixley – 200 N. Park Drive, Pixley
- Earlimart – 908 E. Washington, Earlimart