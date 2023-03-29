KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sandbags remain available to Kings County residents concerned about flooding in parts of the county.

Locations have expanded in areas of Lemoore and Stratford. Here is a list of the sandbag locations available throughout Kings County:

10871 Bonneyview Ln. Hanford (24-hour access)

900 S. 10th Ave. Hanford (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.)

750 North Ave. Corcoran (Monday-Friday, 7:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)

Corner of F. St. and Fox St. in Lemoore (24-hour access)

108 W. Kings St. Avenal (24-hour access)

Stoney’s Sand and Gravel, 9181 CA-41, Lemoore (Available during business hours)

Kings County Fire Station 6, 7735 21st Ave. Lemoore (24-hour access)

Kings County Fire Station 10, 20200 Main St. Stratford (24-hour access)

Sandbag locations are available to residents at no cost. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels and only take resources that are needed at the self-service sandbag locations.

It is also recommended that sandbags are half-filled to three-quarters filled.

Kings County officials warn the public that water can rise quickly and without warning and ask residents to please avoid flood areas because rapidly changing water levels become a hazard for people and their property.

For more storm information about the current floods click here.