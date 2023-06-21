MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another area school district is offering free breakfast and lunch for children, offering meals at several locations during their free summer food program.

The Madera Unified School District Child Nutrition Department says they will provide free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until Thursday, July 6, at several campuses across the district.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Adams Elementary: 1822 National Ave.

Alpha Elementary: 900 Stadium Rd.

Berenda Elementary: 26820 Club Drive

Chavez Elementary: 2600 E. Pecan Ave.

Dixieland Elementary: 18440 Road 19

Eastin-Arcola Elementary: 29551 Avenue 8

Howard Elementary: 13878 Road 21 ½

La Vina Elementary: 8594 Road 23

Lincoln Elementary: 650 Liberty Lane

Madison Elementary: 109 Stadium Rd.

Millview Elementary: 1603 Clinton St.

Monroe Elementary: 1819 North Lake St.

Nishimoto Elementary: 26460 Martin St.

Parkwood Elementary: 1150 E. Pecan Ave.

Pershing Elementary: 1505 E. Ellis St.

Sierra Vista Elementary: 917 E. Olive Ave.

Rose Elementary: 1001 Lilly St.

Washington Elementary: 509 E. South St.

Desmond Middle School: 26490 Martin St.

MLK Middle School: 601 Lilly St.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1407 Sunset Ave.

Officials say all meals are free for children from one to 18 years old. There is no registration required and food must be eaten at the meal distribution location.