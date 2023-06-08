FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The popular Fresno State sweet corn is making its return to the farmer’s market.

Sweet corn, the most well-known product at the Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market is back in season and goes on sale at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Officials say shoppers can buy three ears for $2.00 of both yellow and white varieties inside the Gibson Farm Market at 5368 North Chestnut Avenue.

Two mobile purchase stations outside the north side of the store will also accommodate opening-day customers who want to purchase pre-bagged corn in quantities of ten ears for $8.50, while supplies last, officials say.

The history of campus sweet corn goes back to 1981 when officials say a faculty member and students planted a test project on campus. In 1982, it was sold for the first time at the corner of Chestnut and Barstow avenues next to the 1,000-acre campus farm, making this year the 42nd anniversary of Fresno State sweet corn sales.

Fresno State’s live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog IV, will welcome customers from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.