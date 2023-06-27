This is when Yosemite’s Glacier Point Road will reopen

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Yosemite National Park has announced when Glacier Point Road will reopen.

In an update sent out Tuesday, rangers say the road will reopen starting July 1 from 6 a.m. until July 4 at 10 p.m. The road will then reopen again on July 8 from 6 a.m. until July 9 at 10 p.m.

Then, starting July 15, Glacier Point Road will remain open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Park officials are advising visitors to come early and prepared as parking throughout the park is limited and services may be restricted.

The park also recommends bringing plenty of water as drinking water may not be available.

For those wanting to go backpacking, wilderness permits are now only available one week in advance, not the day before. Sections of trails around Glacier Point Road are still wet and muddy with snow at higher elevations.

Tioga Road, the continuation of Highway 120, will not be open on Independence Day, July 4.