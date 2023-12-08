YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The dining room of the Ahwahnee Hotel inside Yosemite National Park is set to reopen next week.

Staff at the Ahwahnee Hotel say the dining service inside the hotel will reopen for customers on December 14. It will remain a buffet-style service, with items such as Prime Rib set to be on the menu.

The dining room has been closed since January as part of ongoing work to protect the entire Ahwanee Hotel structure from potential damage due to earthquakes.

Hungry patrons eager to visit the reopened dining room are directed to this link to make a reservation.