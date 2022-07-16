YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials assigned to the Washburn Fire say property owners and permanent residents may return to Wawona Sunday, July 17th, starting at 8 a.m.

Year-round residents and permanent and seasonal National Park Service employees who live in Wawona will be the first priority.

Residents who stay in concessions and cooperator housing will only be allowed back in if they are on an access list provided by their supervisors to the National Park Service.

Those planning to return will be required to show a photo ID and provide a proof of residency document.

An escort is mandatory when entering and exiting the area via Wawona Road between the south entrance and Wawona.

Access to the area will be allowed between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight access will not be permitted. Escorts for both inbound and outbound traffic will occur every four hours during that 12-hour window, starting at 8 a.m.

Park officials are asking those who own a rental or vacation property who don’t normally live in the area to consider delaying their trip by several days to minimize traffic for residents and fire crews.

Officials say no homes or structures have been damaged by the fire to this point. The wildfire has grown to 4,822 acres and is 37% contained. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but is believed to be human-caused.