FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The grand opening of the latest addition to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit, is set to take place next month.

When the groundbreaking took place in September 2020, signs for the exhibit stated it was going to open in 2021. In an announcement on Monday, zoo staff confirmed that the Kingdoms of Asia is scheduled to open to the public on June 3, 2023.

Officials say members of Fresno Chaffee Zoo will be able to visit the new exhibit ahead of its opening to the general public during the Zoo’s Member Preview Days which are Thursday, May 25 until Wednesday, May 31.

All visitors (both members and non-members) are asked to reserve a timed ticket for entry to Kingdoms of Asia to “ensure the best visitor experience,” according to the zoo. Timed tickets to Kingdoms of Asia will be available on the Zoo’s website on May 4.

Zoo staff members say the Kingdoms of Asia exhibit will bring about the return of Malayan tigers to the site (with a swimming area for them), as well as sun bears and river otters – and the Komodo dragons will be housed at the new exhibit too.