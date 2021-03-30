This is when movie theaters and restaurants will open now Fresno County is in the Red Tier

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Tuesday, the state announced Fresno County will be moving into the Red Tier, allowing some businesses to legally open indoors at a limited capacity starting Wednesday.

According to the state’s COVID-19 procedures, the Red Tier allows for 50% indoor retail, 25% indoor capacity for restaurants, churches, movie theaters, and zoos, and 10% indoor capacity for gyms.

In the hours following the move to the Red Tier, Maya Cinemas announced that its movie theatre in Fresno will reopen on Friday. Additionally, Regal Theatres will open its Fresno location at Manchester Center on April 16, its location at River Park on May 7, and its location at Shaw and Marks on May 14.

“Just get us open,” said Fresno Restaurant Association President Chuck Van Fleet. “Let us start to get going.”

Van Fleet said most restaurants have been gearing up for this announcement and will be able to open immediately.

“We have been ready to go at the drop of a hat,” said Van Fleet. “A lot of places are set up and some places were still serving inside.”

The Red Tier also allows for limited capacity at sporting events. Fresno state will allow family members of players and coaches to come and watch starting Thursday.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo was also given the green light for limited capacity for indoor areas, which mostly impacts the reptile exhibit and gift shops.

The zoo’s Brandy Gamoning said the shops will remain curbside and the exhibit will not be open for at least a couple of weeks as more staff are added, as well as new safety protocols.

“There are a lot of staffing requirements that we have to get set up,” said Gamoning. “Our team is working on those so we can open it quickly and safely to our guests.”

Most of Fresno Chaffee Zoo is already open, but Gamoning suggests reserving a spot by getting a ticket online. The Red Tier also allows for outdoor live performances, but only at 20% capacity.

