FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s annual holiday event IllumiNature is due to start its 2023 run at the end of this month.

IllumiNature is described by organizers as a cultural spectacular of Christmas and Lunar New Year-themed lanterns – which are made by hand and spread all over the zoo.

The event kicks off on Nov. 24 and will run on various dates in November and December. Entry times are at 5 p.m. at 7 p.m. and the event ends at 9 p.m.

The full list of IllumiNature dates is:

Nov. 24

Nov. 25

Nov. 26

Nov. 30

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 3

Dec. 7

Dec. 9

Dec. 10

Dec. 14

Dec. 15

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Dec. 21

Dec. 22

Dec. 23

Dec. 26

Dec. 27

Dec. 28

Dec. 29

Dec. 30

There will also be a 21-and-over night on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entry for Fresno Chaffee Zoo members is $20 and for non-members is $22. The price for children is $18.