FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – There are just a few days left to round up and return overdue library items fee-free as the Fresno County Public Library is reinstating late fees previously suspended.

Late fees were shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the Creek Fire, although lost item fees were still charged.

Now the library says starting Saturday, July 1st overdue items will incur a late fee of 25¢ per day for materials not returned or renewed before their assigned day, with fees being capped at $4.00 per item.

There is a little bit of leniency in the due dates, as the library says most items will renew automatically up to two times, even if the borrower doesn’t request the renewal.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted in late February to allow the fees to resume once the State of Emergency was declared over. The library recommends speaking with a member of their library staff prior to July 1st to help resolve issues with accounts.

