This is the number one crop in Fresno County for the eighth straight year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County tops both state and national reports as the number one agricultural producer, according to a release from Fresno County.

In a release from the Fresno County Department of Agriculture, statistics show Fresno County to be the top agricultural producer in both the state and the country. The report which shows acreage, yield and gross production value shows a 2.86% increase in gross value for Fresno County crops between 2019 and 2020. The record-breaking total gross value comes in at nearly $8 billion.

Almonds top the list of most valuable crops in the county with a total gross value of $1.2 billion, while grapes and pistachios place second and third.

The top ten Fresno County crops listed by value are:

  1. Almonds
  2. Grapes
  3. Pistachios
  4. Poultry
  5. Milk
  6. Cattle
  7. Garlic
  8. Tomatoes
  9. Oranges
  10. Peaches

