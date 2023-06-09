FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – United Health Center is “breaking ground” with a new Health Center in collaboration with the City of Fresno, officials say.

The Health Care Center is going to be 13,000 sqft, and it will be coming to East Jensen Avenue near Calwa Elementary School. It will offer medical, dental, and optometry care.

“Southeast Fresno definitely is one of the underserved areas of Fresno for healthcare services,” said Justin Preas, United Health Center CEO. “We’re here to take care of anybody and everybody in the community, but we’re really here to help our underserved population of people in the community for accessible and affordable health care services.”

According to Preas, the United Health Center’s mission is to provide exceptional care to everyone in the community with respect.

He also said that no one who comes through their doors will be turned away.