MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon-cutting celebration was held on Monday for the opening of a new behavioral health facility in Madera County.

The River Vista Behavioral Health Hospital is 81,600 sqft and will count with 128 behavioral health hospital beds.

Officials with River Vista Behavioral Health say the hospital will perform behavioral health assessments 24 hours a day at no charge and will initially provide inpatient psychiatric treatment for adults. It will later grow to provide for children, teens, adults, and older adults.

Officials state they will serve patients experiencing depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, and other prevalent behavioral health issues, including substance use issues.

The new facility is located at 40886 Goodwin Way in Madera, on the campus of Valley Children’s Hospital.