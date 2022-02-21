This is the most expensive home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Purchasing a home is one of the most expensive investments anyone can make, and with the current state of the housing market, it is getting more expensive to do so.

Those willing and able to shell out the big money for the most expensive homes on the market are in luck as Fresno has a plentiful supply of luxury homes.

The most expensive Fresno home currently on the market?

The most expensive home on the market in Fresno sits on the bluffs of northwest Fresno. The 6,939 square foot home overlooks the San Joaquin River through the large wood-framed windows.

Realtor Joe Sciarrone with London Properties says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a custom home of this magnitude.

“The moment you enter the home from the private courtyard, you are greeted with a grand entrance of imported travertine tile, imported solid wood doors and ancient pillars that were repurposed to fit the architectural style of this home,” says Sciarrone.

Once inside, the Great room opens to the kitchen through tall, vaulted ceilings and custom chandeliers.

The home is located at 4960 W Bluff Avenue, Fresno, CA, 93722. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, with a three-car custom garage.

The listing price of the home is currently at $2,550,000 and already has multiple cash offers.



















Sciarrone says in the luxury market in the Central Valley, 95% of buyers are people who are local.

Historically, the Central Valley has been one of the most affordable places to own a home in California. However, because of the pandemic, the cost of living has skyrocketed.

However according to Caitlyn Peck with EXP Realty, even though the surge of buyers who are trying to escape the higher cost of living in bigger metropolitan cities is contributing to the pent up demand versus supply, in recent years Fresno has always had a low amount of inventory to meet the demand.

“The Fresno real estate market is booming and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future, we are still considerably more affordable than our surrounding metropolitan cities which is why it’s so attractive to them. Most people don’t know that we have a great luxury market right here in Fresno for considerably cheaper compared to other cities,” says Peck.