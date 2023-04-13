TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The dog that was found with an arrow sticking out of its back in Tulare County is now on the mend.

This good boy is now enjoying belly rubs and taking in the sunshine after he was shot with a bow and arrow last Friday.

He was found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies off Avenue 412 and Road 130 near Orosi. Deputies took him to Tulare County Animal Control where the arrow was surgically removed.

Animal Technician Spencer Dowdy says he’s stayed by the dog’s side ever since.

“I came in and I’d seen him and we didn’t even notice he had an arrow in his back. Me and the other workers were like “He’s got a big old arrow about that long,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy says he can’t understand why someone would do something like this to such a well-behaved dog.

“With him, he was just nice. He was more just a little scared after what happened but obviously, you see now he’s all friendly willing to be nice and petted and wants to go home with someone,” Dowdy explained.

As for the person responsible, investigators say minutes after finding the dog they located 51-year-old Lance Canales who was holding a bow and arrow.

When they approached him, investigators say he ran but was quickly arrested for felony animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

Once in custody, they say he admitted to shooting the dog with the arrow.

“When our detectives question Canales why he would shoot the dog he told them he had problems with dogs attacking his chickens in the past he didn’t recognize this particular dog he did not say it was this particular dog,” said Ashley Schwarm with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

While Canales is waiting to find out how much time he’ll spend behind bars, man’s best friend is on his way to the bay area to live with a foster family and hopefully find a loving forever home.