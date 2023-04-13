FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Saturday, April 15 is the last Saturday to get taxes done for free at the Clovis Community College.

College officials say they have partnered with United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties to offer free tax preparation for taxpayers who earn $60,000 or less.

The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) project has been open every Saturday since February 11.

The VITA office is located at Clovis Community College 10309 North Willow Avenue in Fresno and located in AC2-185.

Parking will be free in student-unmarked stalls.

People interested are encouraged to register in advance by calling the United Way Hotline at 211 or at 1-866-559-4211.

For more information contact Eunji Seo at eunji.seo@cloviscollege.edu or Viri Perez at vperez@uwfm.org.