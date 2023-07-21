FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer announced on Friday the appointment of Billy Alcorn as the fire chief of the Fresno Fire Department.

Alcorn will be the 16th fire chief in the 146-year history of the Fresno Fire Department. Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn took the role of Interim Fire Chief following the retirement of former chief Kerri Donis. In the announcement on Friday, Mayor Jerry Dyer confirmed that Alcorn would take the permanent position of Chief of the Fresno Fire Department.

“Billy Alcorn has proven himself as an outstanding leader who takes pride in his profession and the Fresno Fire Department,” said Mayor Dyer. “I have absolute confidence in Chief Alcorn’s ability to lead the department and to serve this community in a professional and dedicated manner.”

Officials say Chief Alcorn began his career in 2003 as a paid call firefighter with the Merced County Fire Department before becoming a firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In 2004, officials say Alcorn was hired as a firefighter with the Merced City Fire Department and rose through the ranks to become the fire chief in 2019.

“I am sincerely humbled and honored to have the confidence and support of Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Manager Georgeanne White to serve the City of Fresno and lead the men and women of the Fresno Fire Department as Fire Chief,” Alcorn said.

Alcorn begins his role effective Monday, July 31, 2023.