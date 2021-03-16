This is the first fire department to give mobile COVID-19 vaccines in the Central Valley

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE) -The Kingsburg Fire Department is the only fire department in the Central Valley administering mobile, door-to-door COVID-19 vaccinations for those unable to get to a site.

The Kingsburg Fire Department partnered with Fresno County because of a need to get the COVID-19 vaccine out to senior centers and those who Fire Chief Daniel Perkins says are left behind by the digital divide.

“A lot of the folks don’t have the ability to get online, fill out a form and wait for their turn. So, if we could somehow reach those folks, if we had the ability to do that.”

Kingsburg firefighters were handing out meals to seniors and found out there was a list of those who weren’t able to make it outside their homes to get the shot.

“I’m just laying here, you know, I can’t get up and move, I can’t walk around or anything — so I don’t know what I would do without it,” said 83-year-old, Jim Weyenberg.

The whole process takes about 30 minutes. The fire department started giving out the shot just Monday and already vaccinated around 60 people. The fire chief says knowing how to give the vaccine is already in their skillset.

“That’s what we do on a daily basis and we haven’t been asked to do it to a great extent. So, look to your local fire service agencies, partner with them to get the shots out in arm so we can get our country back up and running.”

The Kingsburg Fire Department will hold the mobile vaccinations through this Friday and the Kingsburg Fire Station #2 is set to become a vaccination site next week.