FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No smile was bigger on Tuesday than that of an 89-year-old Fresno man, who was already a successful artist and a big part of the Fresno art scene, but had one last goal to achieve – getting his high school diploma.

Ernesto R. Palomino dropped out of Edison High School in 10th grade to pursue a career as an artist.

89-year-old Ernesto R. Palomino holding his Edison High School diploma

Despite not finishing high school, he served two years in the Marines before he went to Fresno City College, attending Fresno State, teaching, and finding career success with his art.

Palomino’s art has also impacted the Fresno community.

His involvement with activism in the arts included serving as an artistic director for several school and community programs in the Central Valley. He also worked with the Retired Teachers Organization, the Fresno Juvenile Hall, and Fresno City High Schools to create murals at a school, a hospital, and various public places.

But now, he says his one regret is never graduating high school.

When asked what graduating meant to him, Ernesto, dressed in full graduate garb with a cap and gown, says it’s something he felt pretty bad about not completing so today was special for him.

“It means that I accomplished something that I thought would not never ever happen,” said Palomino.

Gathered at his nursing home, Pacifica Senior Living, were his roommates and former Edison students. They were there so Palomino could “graduate” with his classmates all these years later.

“This is incredible. That I’m finishing this up at my age, so it didn’t happen then, but it’s happening now and maybe now is more important than back then,” said Palomino.