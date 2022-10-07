MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An official GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of the four victims who were killed after being kidnapped from a business in Merced on Monday.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has shared the only GoFundMe account that has been approved by the family of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

On Thursday, officials urged the public not to donate to any accounts that have not been approved by the Singh family.

All four of the victims had been kidnapped from their family’s business near Highway 59 on Monday afternoon. The search for the family continued until Wednesday night when deputies said they discovered all four of the victims’ bodies in an orchard near Dos Palos.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and suspicion of murder.

A three-day candlelight vigil for the victims is being held from Thursday to Sunday at Bob Hart Square in Merced.

You can donate to the GoFundMe account by clicking here.