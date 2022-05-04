FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Merced will be offering a stimulus payment for essential workers, according to a release Wednesday.

In a news release from the City of Merced, it was announced that Merced residents who were “essential service workers” during the COVID-19 pandemic would be eligible for a $500 one-time stimulus payment.

“To apply, you must live in the City of Merced, you need to have worked as an essential, frontline, hospitality, logistics, food service, or construction worker,” said the City of Merced’s website. Additionally, the site lists monthly financial guidelines to qualify for the stimulus.

According to the release, residents who are eligible can obtain specific guidelines and forms on the city of Merced’s web page. Additionally, the program’s coordinator, Janet Kasper, is available to contact via phone at (209) 628-8577 or email at kasperj@cityofmerced.org.