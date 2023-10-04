FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is back. The 12-day event got started at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with thousands of people eager to come through the gates and see all that the fair has to offer.

“We’ve been coming to the fair together since we were four or five years old!” one fairgoer said with her friend.

“It’s called the Big Fresno Fair so we had to see what it’s all about,” said Treyvn Mullins, food truck owner of Fry Burger.

His Humboldt County business is brand new. He says it was their first time at the Big Fresno Fair. They offer fried cheeseburgers with a side of fries.

“We’re excited to be here, it’s supposed to be our best fair of the year!” he said.

There’s something for everyone to try with dozens of food and drink vendors full of fair staples.

“The tacos, the cinnamon rolls, the corndogs!” another fairgoer said.

And it’s not just the food, rides and games. The fair also highlights the local agriculture. They showcase everything from award-winning grapes from Kingsburg to garlic from Coalinga.

Awards are also given for art and special projects, including content like Christmas tree decorating. The museums also offer a look into the history of the fair and the county.

The Livin’ Local Marketplace is home to small businesses from across the valley, only selling products from local artisans.

“We have sought out, 39 local crafters, fresh farm to table, that live in our Central Valley. Our main focus here is to focus on them their business and their family,” said Carrie Fraley, superintendent of the market.

And it wouldn’t be the Big Fresno Fair without livestock. Lola Leonardo from Kingsburg says she’s been raising her dairy cow since May. She makes sure she’s fed, clean, trained, and ready to go.

“It’s just something my family has done for the longest time, since growing up on a dairy, we just have always been into showing cows, it’s just fun the atmosphere is great and we love coming here,” said Leonardo.

The last day of the fair is Oct. 15.