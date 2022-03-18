Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges.

The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, March 15, according to Brent Crude. Crude oil prices fell by roughly 20% since last week, driven largely be fears of reduced demand amid China’s COVID-19 lockdowns in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

Oil prices stayed below the $100 per barrel threshold until Thursday morning, when Russia again ramped up attacks against Ukraine. The International Energy Agency reported on Wednesday that, beginning in April, roughly 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil supply could be eliminated from global markets due to Western sanctions and other international players distancing themselves from Russia.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fresno, CA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 17. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Fresno by the numbers

– Current price: $5.58

— California average: $5.79

— California gas tax: $0.53 per gallon (#2 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.06 (+1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.82 (+48.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.58 (3/17/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.96

#2. Napa, CA: $5.93

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.90

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $3.65

#2. Amarillo, TX: $3.67

#3. Joplin, MO: $3.69

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162