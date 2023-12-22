FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We designated Grandma Cindy, the grandmother of one of our station employees as our official station grandma. She joined us on our morning show to share her Soft Gingersnap recipe.
You can watch the recipe in the video player above. The ingredients, measurements, and the procedure are the following:
Ingredients
- ¾ cup of shortening
- ¼ cup of molasses
- 2 ¼ cups of flour
- ½ tsp of salt
- 1 tsp of cinnamon
- ½ cup of sugar (do not put into mixture)
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp ginger
- ½ tsp cloves
Procedure
- In a mixing bowl, beat shortening, sugar, molasses, and egg together until fluffy.
- In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Stir into molasses mixture.
- Form dough into small balls and roll in sugar until completely coated.
- Place two inches apart on a greased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes.