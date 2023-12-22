FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We designated Grandma Cindy, the grandmother of one of our station employees as our official station grandma. She joined us on our morning show to share her Soft Gingersnap recipe.

You can watch the recipe in the video player above. The ingredients, measurements, and the procedure are the following:

Ingredients

¾ cup of shortening

¼ cup of molasses

2 ¼ cups of flour

½ tsp of salt

1 tsp of cinnamon

½ cup of sugar (do not put into mixture)

1 cup of brown sugar

1 egg

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp cloves

Procedure