FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 2 2024 the intersection of Clinton and Valentine Ave. will closed for improvements, according to the City of Fresno.

Improvements to the intersection include:

A new traffic signal

Turn lanes

Streetlight installation

New Sidewalks

ADA curb ramps

Curbs and gutters

Storm drains

New pavement

Road restriping

City officials say the road is expected to reopen on April 6, 2024, pending unforeseen delays. Drivers are advised to utilize detour routes on Mckinley, Shields, Brawley, and Marks Avenues.

Access to Hanh Phan Tilley Elementary is available by taking Mckinley Avenue to Valentine Avenue, according to the City of Fresno.