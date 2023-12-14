CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – This home in Clovis is lighting up the night with music and computerized effects to put on quite the holiday show.

Homeowners Frank and Athena Pavone say they’ve added a little bit to the show each year.

“I would say for about 14 years now my teenager Rocco is 16 now so when we first moved into this house he was two years old so 14 years ago and my husband over here thought of, ok we always do Christmas lights, but what could we do better,” Athena said.

With an all-light Christmas tree, reindeer, and much more holiday light decor, this house lightens up the neighborhood just in time for the holidays.

“It’s just more and more we add props every year just to get it bigger and bigger, brighter and brighter,” said Frank.

If you would like to check out the home is on Roberts Avenue in Clovis by Bullard and Temperance Avenue.