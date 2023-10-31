KINGSBURG, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A valley homeowner who was featured on the “Today Show” last year for her big Halloween display says she is going even bigger this year.

This spooky home in Kingsburg returned for more spooky and scary thrills.

“Halloween has always been my favorite, and every year it’s been getting bigger and bigger, ” said Amanda Wilkins.

From pumpkins, goblins, and skeletons all in the front yard, you can not miss this house when driving in Kingsburg.

Wilkins also says along with her decorations, she teamed up with “Skeletons for St. Jude” as she has displayed a sign with a QR code along the fence on the decorations. A QR code is available to scan under and click “Amanda Wilkins” team, which allows those who wish to donate to St. Jude can do so.

The homeowner says she constantly gets people driving by and taking photos as there are so many decorations shown across the yard for all to see.