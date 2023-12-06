FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Modernist in Downtown Fresno returns with their holiday-themed bar and festive drinks.

The Modernist Bar in Fresno is located in the Brewery District, Downtown at 719 Fulton Street. Staff at the bar says their goal is to create authentic experiences to create a setting that enables lasting, joyful, memories through people, interactions, and cocktails.

Adding to creating authentic experiences, the Modernist returns with their holiday pop-up bar. From Christmas lights filling the room, festive decor, and holiday themes drinks, the Modernist is calling this experience a “Miracle at the Modernist”

Reservations are required only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays. Organizers say reservations are not able to be made Thursdays through Saturday, as walk-ins are only accepted.

Visit the Miracle at the Modernist’s Instagram page for more information about their reservation system and hours of operation.

This holiday-themed bar is said to run until Dec. 26. To view their holiday menu click here.